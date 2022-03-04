Administrator to be appointed at NMC

NASHIK: Even though the bugle of Nashik Municipal Corporation’s five-yearly election has sounded, it however does not seem possible for new members to come to the House after timely elections.

As the term of Nashik Mayor and corporators expires on March 15, the state’s Urban Development Department has decided to appoint Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav as the Administrator at NMC after the term of the Mayor expires. Jadhav will take charge on March 14 after the completion of legalities.

“As an Administrator, the election will be a priority and development works will not stop, special attention will be paid to basic needs like health, sanitation etc., “informed Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav while talking to “Deshdoot”.

The term of Nashik Municipal Corporation is ending on March 15, 2022. As the election is not being held within the stipulated time, the administration of NMC will be taken over by the Administrator. Municipal Commissioner Jadhav has been given the responsibility as the Administrator.

The Urban Development Department has issued orders in this regard. The commissioner will complete the legal process and take over reigns of NMC as the Administrator from March 14.

He said that while working as an Administrator, he will ensure that the upcoming NMC polls should be held in a planned manner and they should not be hampered in any way. He will conduct the entire election process following the instructions given by the State Election Commission in the wake of the pandemic.

“Although the NMC will work under the Administrator, we will take full care that there will be no obstruction in the development works,” said Jadhav. Similarly, special care will be taken for the health of the citizens. He also appealed to the citizens to come forward and complete their first and second doses as vaccination has not been completed yet.