Administrative rule at NMC

NASHIK: For the first time in the history of Nashik Municipal Corporation, an Administrative rule has came into force effective March 14, 2022 following the end of term of all the municipal corporators and the city Mayor.

With this Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav has started his work as an Administrator from Monday itself. But yesterday, on the first day, Commissioner Jadhav was in Mumbai. As the term of the sitting mayor and all the corporators expired on March 13, the municipal administration yesterday took possession of the Ramayan bungalow, the official residence of the mayor, the office of the mayor, deputy mayor, the office of the standing committee, the office of various group leaders and the vehicles of ward chairpersons.

The action started in the morning under the guidance of Municipal Secretary Rajiv Kute. NMC elections were postponed due to Corona and OBC reservation. As a result, the government had to appoint an Administrator for the municipality.

Since the morning, the administration was almost ready to take possession of the vehicles belonging to the office bearers of the political parties. The vehicles of four out of six ward chairpersons including the Mayor, Deputy Mayor, Standing Committee Chairperson, Leader of Opposition, Leader of the House were took over by the NMC administration and parked in the parking lot.

The chairpersons of Nashik East and West divisions had not taken government vehicles, so they used to get allowance from NMC as per rules. In the morning, the employees of the municipal corporation carried away various material from the Ramayan bungalow, the official residence of the Mayor, in a rickshaw to other places. Meanwhile, as there is no clear picture yet as to when the municipal elections will be held, everyone’s attention is focused on whether the elections will be declared with final ward structure.