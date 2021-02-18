Administration to keep watch on marriage ceremonies: Municipal Commissioner

<p><strong>NASHIK:</strong> The number of Corona cases in tier Ist cities is rising again. Tier-II cities like Nashik are also likely to witness a similar situation as new Corona cases are coming up in Nashik district. District administration, Nashik Municipal Corporation, and police will keep a close watch at marriage ceremonies and the crowded places. </p>.<p>A sudden visit will be made to these places as per guidelines issued by the District Collector, clarified Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav on Wednesday. Following a reduction in new cases in bigger cities and in Nashik municipal area in January, the number of new Corona cases is rising this month. </p><p>The Municipal Commissioner said that tier I cities like Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur witnessed a large-scale increase in Corona cases last year. New 400-500 cases are being added daily in these cities. In Nashik, which is a tier II city, the number of cases is also increasing. The number of active patients has gone up to 600. Nashik city can witness a Corona wave, like tier I cities. If strict restrictions get imposed, lockdown can be avoided. Considering the present situation, police, Municipal Corporation, and District Collector will have to take stricter steps to control the Corona outbreak. </p><p>District Collector will issue guidelines soon for the imposition of restrictions in the form of semi-lockdown. Accordingly, district administration, Municipal Corporation, and police will conduct a sudden inspection at the places of marriage ceremonies and crowdy places and will act against the concerned, he added. </p><p>The population of Nashik city is 20 lakh and 4000-5000 officials and employees cannot ask people to follow Corona-related norms, stated the Municipal Commissioner and added that though 100 people are allowed to attend the marriage ceremony, people in large numbers are attending it. People are failing to wear a mask, sanitiser use, and washing hands.</p>