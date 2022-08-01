Administration takes up road repair works

The villagers were suffering severely due to the presence of potholes on this road. Even news related to the road’s poor condition was published last week. Taking congnizance of the news, the administration initiated the repair works yesterday.

As this road is preferred for travel by almost every villager, traveller, student, pedestrian, and even for transportation, they have expressed satisfaction as the repair works have begun. They thanked the district administration for taking immediate steps and repairing the road in time for better travel.