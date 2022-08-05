Adivasi Seva Samiti adopts 280 students

Due to financial constraints, parents can’t pay their children’s education fees. To keep students in the mainstream of education and not be deprived of opportunities, the organisation takes educational guardianship of poor, needy, orphaned and promising students. The scheme of Mahatma Gandhi Vidyamandir and Adivasi Seva Samiti has been extended to the villages along with the urban areas and an unprecedented adoption scheme has been implemented in all the branches of the organisation. Beneficiary students were helped in the form of admission fees, school materials, shoes, uniforms, and others. 280 students have been adopted this year, including 160 female and 120 male students.