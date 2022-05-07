Aditya Thackeray to visit Trimbakeshwar

NASHIK: Shiv Sena delegation met Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray regarding Trimbakeshwar water scarcity at Mantralaya. Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray will visit Trimbakeshwar on May 13, 2022. Shiv Sena office bearers from Trimbak taluka called on Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray and demanded that the tribal hamlets coming under Metghar fort should be provided with basic facilities like connectivity along with water.

Minister Adityasaheb Thackeray has discussed with Shiv Sena office bearers about taking immediate measures to free the tankers from the taluka. The issues to get the dam water which has been pending for many years in Rohile village of the taluka should be solved. Shiv Sena taluka office-bearer Sampatar Chavan, Samadhan Bodke, Sanjay Mashilkar, Yuvasena district chief Rahul Tajanpure, Kalpesh Kadam, Vishnu Mahale, and Lala Chavan met Thackeray and gave a letter in this regard.

The water supply scheme under Metghar Fort’s Jaljivan Mission has been submitted to the Ministry for final approval. After this, it is expected that the minister will follow up on the matter with the Water Supply Minister Gulabrao Patil. .Aaditya Thackeray will visit Metghar Fort, Mahadarwaja Met and Gangadwar hamlets.