Adhip wins bronze in Khelo India

NASHIK: Badminton player Adhip Gupta won a bronze medal in badminton at the Khelo India University Games 2022 in Bangalore. The competition was held from April 24 to May 3 in Bangalore. Nashik’s Adhip Gupta has won many medals in many state, national and international competitions due to his hard work and perseverance.

He studies in BBA second year at Panchavati College. The college management has said that he has put another feather in Nashik cap, as well as has given another prestigious identity to Panchavati College of Management and Computer Science, Nashik College run by Mahatma Gandhi Vidyamandir.

For his great success, the general secretary of the organisation, Dr Prashant Hiray, Coordinator Dr. Apoorva Hiray, Sampada Hiray, Principal Dr BS Jagdale, prof Roshni Gujarathi, all teachers and non-teaching staff have congratulated Gupta.