Adequate stock in district reservoirs

NASHIK: As the summer heat intensifies in March, Nashikites are now turning their attention to water. Fortunately, there is a good news on water front this year. This is because of available water stock in the district dams. Considering the last week of March in the district, there is 1.56 TMC or 2% more water is available in the district dams as compared to last year. Last year the projects in the district had 54 per cent water, this year it is 56 per cent.

Nashik is known as the district of heavy rains. The rainfall was similarly good last year. The projects in the district were also flooded due to above average rainfall. Moreover, as Jayakwadi reservoir is also 65 percent full, there is no need to release water from the upstream dams in Nashik district. As a result, the district still has 2% more water this year than the corresponding period of the last year.

At present, there is a total of 37,048 mcft of water available in 24 small and large projects. Last time during the same period it was 35481 mcft. Considering dam complex-wise water stock, Darna has 6% less water than last time. Last year, the Darna group had 64% water. This year, however, it is only 58 percent. Palkhed, however, has 13% excess water. Last time it was 42 per cent, today it is 55 per cent.

No water crunch likely this summer

The Gangapur dam compex, which quenches the thirst of Nashik city, has abundant water this year. Considering the past, Gautami Godavari, Kashyapi, Gangapur and Alandi projects together have 12 per cent more reserves in the dam complex. At the same time last year, the stock was 5,231 mcft, or 51 per cent. Today it is 6435 mcft or 63 percent water stock is available. Gangapur dam also has 8% excess water. Last time it was only 50 percent water. Statistics show that Nashikites are not worried about drinking water as 58 water stock is available this year.