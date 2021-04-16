Additional staff to be made available for Bytco hospital

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: There is an alarming rise in Covid-19 patients in the city and its suburban areas. As many as 750 patients have been admitted to the new Bytco Covid Center for treatment. However, the health agency is facing many difficulties as a staff of only 100 personnel is available to treat these patients. </p>.<p>Taking serious note of this, the Municipal Commissioner has directed to appoint 100 out of 150 personnel working at the old Bytco hospital to the new Bytco hospital. MP Hemant Godse took efforts for this. Now 200 personnel will serve the patients at the new Bytco hospital, MP Godse informed. Covid Care Center has been set up at the newly constructed Bytco hospital at Nashik Road.</p><p> At present, 750 patients are undergoing treatment here. The ever-increasing number of patients is putting an extra burden on the staff. The patients had to face difficulties in getting treatment on time due to a shortage of staff. MP Godse had received many complaints about this. Taking note of this, MP Godse visited Bytco Hospital on Thursday and inspected the situation. </p><p>After that, he met Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav and discussed the issue. The Municipal Commissioner directed chief medical officer Nagargoje to immediately appoint 100 out of 150 staff from the old Bytco hospital to the new Bytco hospital.</p>