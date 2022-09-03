Additional buses for Ganeshotsav

Considering the rush of devotees flocking to the city to witness the magnificent mandaps, Nashik Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited, the public transport wing of Nashik Municipal Corporation, has planned to run additional buses on city roads from September 03 to 08, 2022.

These extra buses will run from 06:00 pm to 02:00 am on city roads and ease up travelling for Nashikities. The administration has planned 20 additional buses for the devotees.

From today, four buses each will run from the new CBS (Civil Hospital) to Symbiosis, new CBS (Civil Hospital) to Bardan Phata, and Nashik Road to new CBS (Civil Hospital).

Also, two buses each will run on these routes, i.e., new CBS (Civil Hospital) to Ambad, new CBS (Civil Hospital) to Pathardi Gaon, new CBS (Civil Hospital) to Adgaon, and Nashik Road to Nimani via Jail Road. Citilinc has appealed to a maximum number of devotees to take advantage of these extra buses.