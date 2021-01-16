Deshdoot Times

Ad-hoc committee formed

94th Marathi literary convention
Ad-hoc committee formed
Representational Image
Geetika Sachdev
Nashik
Ad-hoc committee
94th Marathi literary convention
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com