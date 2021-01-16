Ad-hoc committee formed

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Lokhitwadi Mandal held a special general meeting to hold discussions over the preparations for the 94th All India Marathi literary convention to be held in Nashik. A committee on an ad-hoc basis has been set up in the meeting to make some decisions.</p><p> This committee will set up a committee to welcome the guests, from which the post of president of this committee will get finalised. Now that the venue has been decided, it is necessary to form a welcome committee according to the prescribed procedure for the selection of the hosts of the festival. Therefore, an ad-hoc committee has been set up first.</p>