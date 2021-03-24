Activists save Gopikabai’s bungalow

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Environmentalist and Godapremi Dewang Jani on Tuesday stopped demolishing of Gopikabai Peshwa’s bungalow and Tulsi Vrindavan after discussing with the officials of Smart City. Under the Smart Godavari work, which was underway under the Ahilya Devi Holkar bridge, historic structures were being demolished. Goda beautification work is underway at a cost of crores of rupees under Smart City. </p>.<p>Under this, work is underway to install a mechanical gate under the Holkar bridge with the help of JCB. In the process, obstruction of stones in the river bed is being removed. Gopikabai’s bungalow was at this place. There is also Tulsi Vrindavan in this place. An attempt was made to break it with the help of JCB.</p><p>But activist Jani and others rushed to the spot and stopped the work after discussing the matter with the Smart City officials and telling them the importance of this place. "Gopikabai has made a great contribution in the development of Nashik city. According to the DLR map of Nashik City Survey Office, this place is mentioned as Gopikabai Peshwa’s bungalow. Gopikabai’s name is in the Record of Rights. Further work should be done without affecting Gopikabai’s residence," Jani said.</p>