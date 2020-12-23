Active nCoV caseload of India stands at 2,89,240

<p><strong>NEW DELHI: </strong>The active COVID-19 caseload of India stood at 2,89,240 today (Wednesday), the Union Health Ministry update said. The share of active cases in the total positive cases has further shrunken to 2.86 per cent. Following the national trend, 26 States/UTs have less than 10,000 active cases.</p><p>The daily recoveries exceeding the daily new cases have ensured a total net reduction of the active caseload. While 23,950 persons were found positive in the past 24 hours, India has registered 26,895 new recoveries during the same period. A net decline of 3,278 cases has been recorded in the total active cases in last 24 hours.</p>