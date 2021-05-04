Active cases decreased, recoveries increased

Even the lockdown was relaxed, and life got restored to normal, citizens started flouting the rules in weddings and festivals, and as a result, everyone faced repercussions. From February end, the cases began to rise. The district was hit by the second wave in mid-March. The number of patients started rising in rural areas and the city. The wave affected the whole town severely in a short period. On April 21st, the district recorded 90 deaths in a single day, the highest till date.

The whole month of March and April, cases were increasing more than double, with rural areas being the worst hit. The number of cases and deaths increased, and the condition was severe till the last week of April. At the same time, citizens noticed the failure of the health system of the city and the nation. However, for the past four to five days, the number of recovered patients has outnumbered the number of positive patients, thus spreading a ray of hope among residents.

On April 11, 13, 17, 26, and 30th, the numbers of recovered patients were more than the positive ones. On April 28, the number of patients recoveries was more than 2000 than that of the positive patients. This is continuing from 26th April to 3rd May, and now the whole district is witnessing a hopeful picture of declining cases. According to the administration, this proportion is 87 percent. Meanwhile, corona deaths are declining in the district this month A record 90 deaths were reported so far. But later this month, this number has come down to 40 and now it has come down to 29.

April figures

Total COVID-19 positives: 1,42,412

Recoveries: 2,26,441

Deaths: 1,105

Recovery rate: 87%