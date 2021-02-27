Action will be taken against pvt laboratories: Mandhare

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: A discrepancy has been found in the Covid reports of private laboratories. District Collector Suraj Mandhare has issued orders to take legal action against these laboratories which are taking advantage of the pandemic. District Guardian Minister Bhujbal also took the matter seriously and instructed to reexamine the reports of these laboratories. Some discrepancies have been found in the test reports of the laboratories after Municipal Corporation gave swab samples to it. </p>.<p>They will be analysed after receiving reports from the laboratories in the district civil hospital. Private, government and semi-government laboratories are conducting RT-PCR test. However, there are discrepancies between reports by private laboratories and government and semi-government laboratories. </p><p>Out of the total swab samples tested in the private laboratories, about 30 per cent of the suspects are reported to be positive. In government and semi-government labs, the proportion is only 5 to 7 per cent. In the last fortnight, the Guardian Minister had ordered to check the report of the laboratories. Appropriate action is being taken on the reports received from both Nashik Municipal Corporation and District Civil Surgeon regarding the discrepancies in the tests in private laboratories. - Suraj Mandhare, District Collector, Nashik</p>