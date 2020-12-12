Action plan is ready for Corona vaccination: Bhujbal

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The district administration has kept an action plan ready to administer the Corona vaccine to the citizens after its availability. In addition, a storage facility to store the vaccine is also there, informed District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Friday. He interacted with media persons after a review meeting that was held at the district collectorate. Repercussions of farmers’ agitation in Delhi are now being felt in the country. .</p>.<p>Currently, the state has enough food grains' stock. However, the supply of food grains will be affected if agitators get more aggressive. Food grains are supplied to many parts of the country from Punjab and Haryana. Supply will get severely affected. Farmers were benefitting from the minimum support price offered by the UPA government, Bhujbal said. Farmers are asking who will solve the dispute in case there is privatization. </p><p>Central government should solve this issue immediately, he added. At present, schools have warned parents to pay the fee within seven days, or else online education will be stopped. He said that both parents and educational institutes are facing a financial crisis. The fee issue will be solved amicably</p>