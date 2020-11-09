Action if ambulance blows a siren unnecessarily

<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong></p><p>The district administration has sounded an alert against the ambulance drivers who blow siren when not needed. </p>.<p>"Ambulance drivers should sound the siren only when needed. Strict action will be taken against the driver and the hospital under the Disaster Management Act if the ambulance is driven without any reason," warned District Collector Suraj Mandhare.</p><p>In this connection, he has issued a letter to the hospital and related establishments directing them to abide by the rules.</p><p>Red beacons and sirens have been provided to the ambulances carrying the patients for immediate treatment.</p><p>Sirens in congested areas immediately clear the way for ambulances. However, it has been observed that some ambulance drivers are using sirens when they are not genuinely needed on the road.</p><p>It bothers motorists on the road and it also adds to noise pollution.</p><p>District Collector and District Disaster Management Officer Suraj Mandhare has taken the matter seriously and has issued a circular for ambulances under the Disaster Management Act.</p><p>Accordingly, ambulance drivers should use sirens as required. Noise pollution could be avoided by averting unnecessary use of sirens when there is no traffic congestion on the road.</p><p>"If the ambulance is empty, do not use the siren except for emergency calls. Do not misuse the siren facility," he said.</p><p>Relevant hospitals should inform their ambulance drivers about these rules. In case of violation of the above rules and the Disaster Management Act, strict action will be taken against the concerned hospital and ambulance driver, Mandhare warned.</p>