NASHIK: NMC has taken action against unauthorised dhobighats at river bank to prevent pollution of Godavari river. Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Ramesh Pawar has inspected the river basin from Ahilyabai Holkar bridge up to Jalalpur municipal limits with a view to take various measures to prevent pollution of Godavari river.

During the inspection, it was observed that a large number of dhobi ghats were set up on the side of the bridge at Chopda Lawns in the Godavari river basin to wash clothes.

After noticing that the river was being polluted by commercial washers using that places, the municipal commissioner ordered to remove it immediately. Accordingly these illegal ghats were demolished and a fine of Rs 10,000 slapped on the violators. The Municipal Commissioner had directed West Division officer Madan Harishchandra to initiate action against the laundrymen who had illegally occupied the river bank areas for washing clothes.

Pawar has been touring the city since he took over as the Municipal Commissioner. In the early days, he had done a walking tour, after which he also traveled by rickshaw in the Godaghat area and reviewed all the works.

After this, by giving instructions to the authorities, only those selling pooja material were allowed in the entire Godaghat area and all other types of encroachments were removed. In the recent action, they have razed the unauthorised dhobighats in a few hours and have shown a glimpse of the work.