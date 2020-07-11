Action against double seat riders necessary

NEWS NASHIK :

The police administration in and around New Nashik is taking action against the citizens who are riding double seats on two-wheedlers. But since Beat Marshalls are seen patrolling the area in a double seat, will the Commissioner of Police come up with a strategy? Such a question has been raised by the local citizens.

The government has issued fresh rules and guidelines regarding the lock down effective July 1. Accordingly, it has directed the police administration to take action against the double-seat riding on two-wheelers with a view to maintain physical distancing and thus prevent the spread of corona. Hundreds of citizens have so far faced action in the new Nashik area alone. In order to maintain law and order, the police have to patrol the entire area.

Beat Marshalls, who are patrolling in the city were captured in camera riding the bike double seat. The question is who will take care of the health of the female or male service persons who go double seat on the bike ? The administration has asked the police to implement the rules of safe distancing for the care of the people but what about the care of the police personnel who too prefer double seat riding?

There is an atmosphere of concern as the city police are also suffering from corona infection. Are there different rules for them and the citizens? Such a question is also bring raised by the citizens. All eyes are now on the decision of the city police commissioner on this issue.