NASHIK: Sign boards should be put up in front of dangerous houses in the city. “The owners of such dilapidated houses should not be served with just notices, but boards must be put up opposite such dangerous structures,” instructed Municipal Commissioner Ramesh Pawar ahead of monsoon. There are close to 1200 wadas and houses in the city, which come under the dangerous category. Out of these, notices will be issued to 700 such house owners before the arrival of rain.