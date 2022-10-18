Nashik

In the wake of the private bus accident at Mirchi Hotel Signal on Aurangabad Road, the police administration took action against 55 private bus operators transporting passengers illegally and imposed a fine of Rs 1.98 lakh.

In Nashik, on October 8, around 5:55 am, a private bus of Chintamani Travels and a truck loaded with coal met with a fatal accident killing 12 passengers. 43 passengers were seriously injured in the mishap.

Against this backdrop, a joint meeting of private bus operators and managers was organised by Nashik Police Commissionerate under the chairmanship of Police Commissioner Jayant Naiknavare at police headquarters.

In this meeting, Police Commissioner along with Deputy Commissioner Amol Tambe, Vijay Kharat, Deputy Commissioner (Transport) Pournima Chowgule, and Regional Transport Officer Pradip Shinde provided guidance and instructions to all private passenger vehicle operators and managers to avoid illegal transportation.

Further, according to the decision taken in the meeting, a joint inspection campaign to check illegal transportation of passengers by private bus/travel bus operators is being carried out since October 14 by the police department and the regional transport department (RTO), and in the jurisdiction of the city police commissionerate at six selected toll booths of Dindori road, Peth road, Shilapur, Shinde Palse, 9th Mile, Mumbai-Agra Road and Goulanephata.

As per the deployment, one police officer from the police station, two male enforcers (Amaldar), one female enforcer, two enforcers from the city traffic branch and one officer from the RTO have been empowered to initiate action against private buses transporting passengers illegally. Altogether 142 private buses were inspected and action was taken against 55 private buses and a fine of Rs 1.98 lakh was recovered.

Alert at six toll booths

Action was initatied at six selected toll booths of Dindori road, Peth road, Shilapur, Shinde Palse, 9th Mile, Mumbai-Agra Road and Goulanephata. One police officer from the police station, two male Amaldars one female Amaldar, two Amaldars from the city traffic branch and one officer from the RTO have been deployed to crack down against private buses transporting passengers illegally. Altogether 142 private buses were inspected and action was taken against 55 private buses.