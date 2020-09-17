Act against overloaded vehicles, Demands AIMTC

<p>NASHIK: </p><p>The Nashik district branch of All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) has demanded to take a legal action against overloaded vehicles holding drivers, owners, traders and companies responsibile for this and to stop risk to lives of people.</p>.<p>A meeting of All India Motor Transport Congress was held recently and it submitted a memorandum of their demands to deputy regional transport officer Vinay Aher. There were discussions on important issues in the meeting.</p><p>All associations, organised and principal transport companies in the country are affiliated to All India Motor Transport Congress. Over 20 crore people are taking efforts for welfare and well being of countrymen. In the meeting it has been decided to stop overload transport.</p><p>Secretary Sachin Jadhav, Anil Kaushik, Anju Singhal and other office bearers were present for the meeting.</p>