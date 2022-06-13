Achieve 100% vaccination target: Bhujbal

NASHIK: As the number of Corona patients has increased to some extent in the district, the number of swab tests should be increased. Similarly, planning should be done to achieve 100 percent vaccination target, instructed Minister of State for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection and Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal. He was speaking at a review meeting on the current situation in the district.

Meanwhile, as many as 17 cases detected in Nashik district yesterday, including 13 under Nashik NMC, two in Nashik rural and two in outer district. The number of recovery stood at 11, while the death rate continues to stable at 8899.

District Collector Gangatharan D, CP Jayant Naiknaware, Municipal Commissioner Ramesh Pawar and ZP CEO Leena Bansod were also present.Bhujbal said that till date there are a total of 71 active patients in the district and all of them are undergoing home isolation.

Vaccination rates should also be increased to control the number of patients by planning to give booster doses to comorbid citizens. The district has 787 metric tons of oxygen capacity out of which 346 metric tons of oxygen is available, he informed.

Fire audit of hospitals

All systems should be vigilant during monsoon. Fire audit of every hospital should be done considering the monsoon period. Also, information about incessant rainfall should be taken from the Water Resources and Meteorological Departments.

Water should be discharged from Gangapur dam in proportion to the amount of rainfall. Care should be taken to avoid flood situation in the dam area and near the river. There should be liaison with the National and State Disaster Response Teams and provision of boats and other necessary materials available in the district for disaster relief.