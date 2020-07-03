Ace choreographer Saroj Khan dies of cardiac arrest

MUMBAI :

Ace Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan died of a cardiac arrest early on Friday, sources in the film trade said. She was 71. Saroj Khan is survived by her husband, son and two daughters. She was admitted to Mumbai’s Guru Nanak Hospital last month after she complained of trouble in breathing.She died due to cardiac arrest at 0152 hrs.

An ace choreographer in Bollywood, Saroj Khan directed over 2000 songs in her career. She is best known in Bollywood for her collaborations with actors Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi. Saroj Khan had been admitted to the hospital on June 17 after she complained of breathing difficulties. She had tested negative for Covid-19. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar expressed his condolences on the death of Saroj Khan.' Woke up to the sad news that legendary choreographer Saroj Khan ji is no more.

She made the dance look easy almost like anybody can dance, a huge loss for the industry. May her soul rest in peace,'Akshay said. Born in 1948, Saroj Khan started her career as a child artist at the age of three. Graduating to a back-up dancer in the 1950s, she worked with choreographer B Sohanlal. She started working as a choreographer with Geeta Mera Naam (1974), but it was while working with Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit in the 80s and 90s that her career touched new heights.

Mr India (1987), Nagina (1986), Chandni (1989), Tezaab (1988), and Thanedaar (1990) had some of the memorable songs choreographed by her. She collaborated with Madhuri again in Kalank (2018)Her signature moves in Hawa Hawai, Chandni, Tama Tamma, Ek Do Teen, Dola Re Dola and Dhak Dhak Karne Laga were remembered to this day.She also worked on TV as a reality show judge between 2005-2010.