‘Accelerate work for women and child development’

NASHIK: Even during the pandemic, work for women and child development was under progress. Now, the officials need to accelerate the work for women and child development. As the situation is getting back to normal, school and colleges have reopened. Similarly, if the task force   approves, each district should be prepared to reopen Anganwadi schools, said Principal Secretary, I.A. Kundan, Women and Child Development, while informing the concerned officials.

She further said 3% of general funds from the district’s annual plan have been sanctioned for the women and child development department. Through these funds, Mahila and Bal Vikas Bhavan shall be set up in every district. Therefore, every district should start planning the Bhavan.

The department’s vision is women empowerment, and a meeting should be held with the Women’s Economic Development Corporation to make women financially independent. Also, all the Chief Executive Officers of Zilla Parishad should review the work done by March-end.

Mrs Kundan was speaking as a chairperson at the function held at the Divisional Commissioner’s Office. Divisional Commissioner Radhakrishna Game, District Collector Suraj Mandhare, Managing Director of Women’s Economic Development Corporation Shraddha Joshi, Integrated Child Development Services Commissioner Rubel Agarwal, UNICEF Nutritionist Rajlaxmi Nair, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Leena Bansod and others were present at the meeting.

Improve Anganwadis’ condition

The government always strives for the holistic development of children. Anganwadi is an important centre in terms of developing a child. Therefore, the officials should improve the condition of Anganwadis by creating concrete buildings for students. To eradicate malnutrition, the officials should focus on providing the required nutrition to each child for their development. Mrs Kundan also added for SAM (Severe Acute Malnourished) children; they will start a VCDC (Village Child Development Centre) at Anganwadi level for children.