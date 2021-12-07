Accelerate pace of Smart City projects

NASHIK: While reviewing the various development works being carried out under Smart City for the last four years by the administration, The Member of Parliament Hemant Godse questioned whether these works should have been completed within the time frame given by the government.

The MP instructed the administration that there should be no more negligence in the ongoing projects under Smart City, and the projects should be completed within the given time limit. He said that he was getting information from various organizations as well as citizens of the city that work on 54 different projects under Smart City that are progressing at a slow pace.

The quality of ongoing development work under Smart City is not being checked. This has created doubt that the work of these projects will not be completed on time and the residents had complained that the cost of the projects would increase significantly. Taking note of these complaints, a special meeting of Smart City authorities was held today in which the executive officer of Smart City Sumant More and other concerned officials were present.

A fund of Rs 1000 crores has been sanctioned for the ongoing works in the cities. These works fall into four categories: Smart City, PPP Mode, Convergence, and Corporate Social Responsibility Fund (CSR). There are 19 works under Smart City out of which seven works have been completed. The remaining eight works are in progress and five works are at the DPR level.

Public Private Partnership (PPP) model includes nine projects, out of which only two have been completed. In these projects, four works are in progress and three are at DPR level. The conversion group includes a total of 19 projects, and 11 projects have been completed.