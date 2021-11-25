ACB lays 23% additional traps this year

NASHIK: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has set up 23% additional traps this year; till October compared to last year. Also, the number of accused trapped by them has increased by 119 this year. In 2020, the bureau managed to trap 719 accused by laying 518 traps.

This year, till October, they have trapped 896 accused through 637 traps. The state government’s Anti Corruption Bureau department is keeping a strict vigil on government servants and officials. They take immediate action on complaints received on 1068 or through phone calls.

Also, the bureau provides regular updates about their work on the website. From 1st January 2021 to October end, a total of 918 accused were arrested in 645 cases in Maharashtra. As per the reports, Pune accounted for the most number of traps and people accused.

The bureau laid 139 traps in Pune, and 201 accused were arrested through the trap. In Aurangabad, which is at second rank, 163 accused were arrested through 116 traps. Out of the total 44 traps set up in Mumbai, 61 accused fell for the bait.

Even though the whole world was on a standstill for the past one and a half years due to the pandemic, the corruption cases seemed to continue. As the district relaxed the restrictions, the bureau’s work has gained momentum.