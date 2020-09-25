<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong><br><br>The committee of the University Grants Commission (UGC) has decided to start the new academic year of the first year in various universities from November 1. Universities in Maharashtra will be allowed to start the new academic year from November 18.</p>.<p>Currently, the classes have been started online for second and third year students for the next session. First year online classes have also started in the state universities. However, the result of the Central Board of Education's grade improvement test has not been announced yet. As a result, many students are denied admission.<br><br>Similarly, due to delays in the entrance exams for vocational courses, students have not been admitted. Final year degree exams will be held in October. Therefore, the admission process for postgraduate courses has not been completed.</p><p>Against this background, the new academic year of all the courses which have not started yet is expected to start from November 1. <br><br>However, if the admission process or results are not completed, the deadline for starting the year is November 18. Accordingly, the state universities are expected to start from November 18 this year.</p>.<p><em><strong>Holidays cut<br></strong><br>At the end of the first semester exams, students get about 20 to 25 days off every year and at the end of the year about a month is off. Students get 15 to 20 days leave even before the examination starts. This year, however, there will be a reduction in these holidays.</em></p><p><em>As the academic year, which begins in June-July, has not yet been started yet, the report recommends reducing holidays. Both the sessions will be given a week off before the exams and a second week after the exams or before the start of the new academic year.</em></p>.<p><em><strong>Important points<br></strong><br>- Before the first session examination, leave will be given from 1st to 7th March 2021<br><br>The first session examinations will be held between 8th to 26th March 2021.<br><br>The vacations of the first session will be given from March 27 to April 4, 2021.<br><br>The second session will start from April 5, 2021<br><br>- Before the second session examination, leave will be given from 1st to 8th August 2021.<br><br>The examinations for the second session will be held between 9th and 21st August 2021.<br><br>22nd to 29th August 2021 Annual or second term leave will be given.<br><br>The next academic year of this detachment will start from 30th August 2021.</em></p>