Above normal rainfall likely in August, September

The IMD has also clarified that the rainfall will be normal in Konkan, while in Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha it will be above average. August and September will see normal rainfall across the country. There is likely to be a 94 to 106 per cent rainfall and West Central India, North West India and South India are likely to receive above-average rainfall.

“Monsoon during August and September is expected to be ‘normal’ over most of India except for parts of eastern India,” the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

“Normal to above normal rainfall is very likely over most parts of south India except west coast, west-central India and northwest India. The below-normal rainfall is likely over many parts of the west coast and some parts of east-central, east and northeast India,” it stated.

However, less than average rainfall is expected in East Central and North East India. However, the Meteorological Department has predicted that the South Indian states will receive more rainfall than the rest of the state.

Rain forecast for Nashik

Today (August 3): Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rain & gusty winds (30- 40kmph) at isolated places very likely.

Tomorrow (August 4): Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rain & gusty winds (30- 40kmph) at isolated places very likely.

August 5: Light to moderate rain likely.

August 6: Moderate rain likely.

- Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai