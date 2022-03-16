Abhinav Bharat Mandir to be renovated

NASHIK: The Abhinav Bharat Mandir in Tilbhandeshwar Lane in Nashik will be renovated soon after sanction of Rs 5 crores from state government. Various rare objects, photographs, books and knowledge resources belonging to Swatantryaveer Sawarkar will be saved. Funds have been approved by the state tourism department, informed MP Hemant Godse.

Swatantryaveer Savarkar used to reside in Tilbhandeshwar Lane, Nashik. Savarkar lived here from 1899 to 1909, during which Savarkar founded Abhinav Bharat Sanstha and started work of agitations against British rule. The strategy of how to fight against the British was planned in the office of this Abhinav Bharat Sanstha.

Renovated Abhinav Bharat Mandir

In Abhinav Bharat Mandir renovation plan, highlights of the freedom movement, up-to-date and complete library, special museum on Savarkar’s modern thought and scientific vision, photo and information gallery of revolutionaries from 1857 to 1947, Savarkar’s digital literature hall, gallery of photos of the freedom movement, various photos of Savarkar and an exhibition hall of book materials will be set up.