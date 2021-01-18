Aadhhar card seeding: Ration shopkeepers oppose to work

Nashik: The ration shopkeepers have opposed to link aadhaar card of the beneficiary with the ration card. They have of the view that it is responsibility of the government.

The central government has given January 31 as deadline to link aadhaar card with the ration card of the beneficiary.January 31st is the deadline for the beneficiaries under the National Food Security Scheme under the Public Distribution System to link their aadhaar card and mobile number to the ration card.

Food grain will not be issued to those beneficiaries who fail to link their aadhaar and mobile number before the deadline.Shopkeepers have opposed to do this work, stating that is not their responsibility.

They expressed their displeasure that government is refusing to bring them under the Corona insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh and on the other is asking to link aadhaar card of the beneficiary with the ration card. Hence, beneficiary can suffer due to this.

The association of ration shopkeepers have submitted a statement demanding not to give this responsibility to the ration shopkeepers.