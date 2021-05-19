Aadhaar update of 1.5 cr students

NASHIK: Students’ Aadhaar card from all secondary and management schools are being linked with Saral system. The work is underway to update the Aadhaar numbers of students in throughout the state. Out of the total 2,15,76,500 students in the state, the information of Aadhar number of 1,64,75,900 students has been updated in a Saral system, till May 11. The information of more than 51 lakh students is yet to be updated.

Due to the increasing prevalence of Covid-19, the process of updating Aadhaar in schools in the state has been postponed till further instructions. Meanwhile, all the Divisional Deputy Directors, Education Officers have reviewed the districts under their jurisdiction and the districts which have performed less than the state average should be informed by the Education Officers, the Director of Primary Education said.

Aadhaar update of Nashik, Pune, Gadchiroli, Amravati, Latur, Parbhani, Raigad, Akola, Palghar, Nashik, Washim, Pune, Thane and Aurangabad districts are below the average of the state. Sindhudurg, Bhandara, Wardha, Jalgaon, Gondia, Chandrapur and Buldhana are among the districts where more than 90 per cent Aadhaar has been updated.

Division-wise updates Total Info update Percentage