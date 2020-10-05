Aadhaar registration mandatory for students

<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong><br><br>Aadhaar number registration of students from 1st to 12th standard in all medium schools has been made mandatory to prevent malpractices in various concession schemes offered to school children. The orders have been issued in this regard by the government. <br></p>.<p>The Department of School Education has directed all government, private aided and unaided schools to complete this process by 31st March 2021. <br><br>About 2,25,60,578 students are studying in 1,10,315 schools in the state. The state government provides nutritional food, Rajiv Gandhi Accident Sanugrah grant, free uniforms, textbooks and other schemes to the students. <br><br>The role of the government is to ensure that the needy and deserving students get the benefits of these schemes. If accurate information of the beneficiary students is not available, there is a possibility of malpractice. To curb it, students need to register their Aadhaar numbers on the school education department's 'Saral' website.<br><br>Although this process has been started earlier, enrollment of 64,59,388 students is still pending. Some students have been re-enrolled, while some non-existent students have also been enrolled. This registration should be done through tehsil office, banks and post offices.</p>.<p><em><strong>Students who have Aadhaar numbers (completed 5 to 15 years of age) will have to update their Aadhaar registration through bio metric by taking their fingerprint. Students who do not have Aadhaar number are required to re-register.</strong></em></p>