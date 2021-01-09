Aadhaar card seeding: Do not give responsibility to ration shopkeepers

Nashik: The ration shopkeepers association has demanded that responsibility to link aadhaar card t of the beneficiary with the ration card should not be given to ration shopkeepers, instead use a system to do this work. This will ensure that no beneficiary will be deprived of food grain.

A statement of this demand was given to the food supply department.The central government has given January 31 as deadline to link aadhaar card with the ration card of the beneficiary.

January 31st is the deadline for the beneficiaries under the National Food Security Scheme under the Public Distribution System to link their aadhaar card and mobile number to the ration card.

Food grain will not be issued to those beneficiaries who fail to link their aadhaar and mobile number before the deadline.It has been demanded that it is wrong to give responsibility of this to the ration shopkeepers.

It is impossible for many ration shopkeepers in the villages to link aadhaar card number and mobile number with the ration card of the beneficiary as they are illiterate The government should us it own system to do this work as there is possibility of mistake by ration shopkeepers while linking the aadhaar number and mobile number with the ration card.

The government should do this linking process earlier to ensure that no beneficiary would be deprived of the foodgrain, the association has also demanded.