A youngster killed in a road accident

NASHIK: A youth killed on the spot in a road accident that took place on NashikAmbad link road on Thursday afternoon. This incident occurred opposite a petrol pump at Jadhav complex square. According to police sources, Yogesh came under the rear wheel of an Eicher truck while overtaking on the wrong side of the road. Meanwhile, after getting information about the incident, the police reached the place and regularized the traffic. However, eyewitnesses in the area said that if Yogesh had worn a helmet, his life might have been saved.