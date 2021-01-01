A year full of health, happiness and technology: Mandhare

Nashik : Inviting suggestions from Nashikites, service-oriented organisations as well as various associations to bring the district on a new path of progress, District Collector Suraj Mandhare has expressed hope that this New Year will be of health, happiness and technologyfriendly.

“Citizens are united in the face of last year’s Corona pandemic. In this New Year, let the office bearers, administration, media and citizens work together to overcome the crisis and lead the district on a new path of  progress,” Mandhare said through an audiovisual message on the eve of a New Year 2021. Last year, Nashik district had completed 150 years. But due to the crisis, the district could not celebrate the centenary year.

In order to celebrate the 151st anniversary of the district in this new year, plans are being made to bring the strengths of our divertisfied district to the world. For this, service-oriented organisations, associations as well as citizens should give their suggestions, appealed Collector Mandhare.

Under the Right to Service Guarantee Act, as per the instructions of the government, about one and a half lakh services have been provided to the citizens by the district administration including 20 state and 100 city sponsored services.

“We are the only district in the state to provide 101 services under this Act and it has been appreciated by Swadhin Kshatriya, Commissioner of the State Right to Service Guarantee Act.”

“Services under the Act are planned to be launched online in the coming year, As a result, the citizens will not have to go to the offices for services,” informed District Collector Mandhare. The district administration has also made plans for immunization in the near future.

“If all the citizens strictly follow the rules laid down for the pandemic in order to take care of themselves and others, we can definitely control the situation in this coming new year,” he said.