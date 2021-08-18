A win win situation at Lords

NASHIK: The famous painter in Nashik, Praful Sawant, received a surprising gift. A painter was painting a picture using the brush having the signature of Sawant when a cricket match between India-England was in progress at Lords. With this, the England fan paid a unique gift to Praful Sawant on the field, informed the international famed painter Praful Sawant. A local painter started painting while enjoying the match on the field.

While India was at a critical juncture, the fan took a photo of the brush with which he was painting and sent it to Praful Sawant. There are signatures of Praful Sawant on this brush. The Sawant brothers proudly say that the brush has never been named after a painter in any other country except them.

In June 2021, Praful Sawant’s series of 6-6 brushes launched in the market. He says that these brushes are being sold through social media. These brushes are used for water colouring. Once he went to China, a company informed him about this brush. Since then these brushes have been sold worldwide under their signature or name.

"I was pleasantly surprised when a painter sent me a photo from the field with his signature brush from England. Due to Corona, I could not go to other countries to paint pictures. However, it is a thing of happiness to have fans all over the world who want to draw like you and get such a gift from them." - Praful Sawant, painter Nashik