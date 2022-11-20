A story of two leopards : One dies in hit &run ....other injured in a fight

Meanwhile, in Padali village of Sinnar taluka a fight between two leopards resulted in one being severely injured. The injured leopard sought shelter in a cattle shed of a farm of Balu Patole. The other ran away into the fields. While the fight took palce during the day and the gravely injured leopard, in an attempt to save it self from the attack of the other, sought shelter in the corner of the cattle shed.

It was when Patole’s son Gopinath went to the bran to feed water to the cattle that he saw the leopard entering the shed. He immediately informed the villagers about this incident. The villagers called forest department and they placed three cages near the shed. The leopard was rescued around 2 pm and carried to safety for treatment.