A state-of-the-art hostel will be set up for tribal girls: Padvi

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: In order to improve the educational standard of tribal students, a hostel with state-of-the-art facilities will be set up for tribal girls, stated Tribal Development Minister K C Padvi on Friday. He was speaking on the occasion of the Bhumi Pujan ceremony of the new building at the government hostel for tribal girls on Peth Road. </p>.<p>Tribal Development Commissioner Hiralal Sonawane, Nashik’s Project Officer and Assistant Collector Varsha Meena, Additional Commissioner, tribal division Girish Sarode, Deputy Commissioner Sudarshan Nagare, Deputy Commissioner, Thane division Pradip Pol and other officials were present on the occasion. Minister Padvi said the seven-storey building of the hostel for the tribal girls would be constructed in the central part of the city. The building has a capacity to accommodate 310 students. </p><p>The building will have parking facilities, a solar system for hot water, a separate study area, a separate dining area for dining, and two water coolers on each floor. An outlay of Rs 3.10 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of this hostel and necessary efforts are being made through the concerned agencies to construct this hostel building soon, he added.</p>