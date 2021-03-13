Deshdoot Times

A state-of-the-art hostel will be set up for tribal girls: Padvi

Bhumi Pujan held
A state-of-the-art hostel will be set up for tribal girls: Padvi
Sandip Chavan
Nashik
tribal girls
Tribal Development Department
State-of-the-art facility
Tribal Development Minister
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

No stories found.
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com