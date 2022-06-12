A ride to save soil from extinction

NASHIK: The soil is on the verge of extinction. In order to grow high-quality food grains soil with a 3 to 6% organic content level, a three-pronged policy of motivation, encouragement and public enthusiasm has to be adopted. The health of our soil has deteriorated in the last 45 years, now the transition from chemical farming to organic farming should be encouraged at all levels.

Such a statement was made by the founder of Isha Foundation, Jaggi Vasudev aka Sadhguru. The founder of Isha Foundation, Sadhguru interacted with Nashikites on Saturday. He was talking at the special event of dialogue jointly organised by Deshdoot and Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj Sanstha and received an unprecedented response.

The Dandakaranya KTHM college premises were filled with listeners who loved Sadhguru. The Save Soil event is sponsored by Deepak Builders and Developers, Agri Search Pvt India Limited, Chandukaka Saraf and Sons Pvt Ltd, Indian Oil, Dairy Power Ltd, Dhumal Industries and Radio Vishwas were radio partners.

Recognizing the urgent need to address the global soil crisis as 52 per cent of farmland is already degraded; Sadhguru travelled 30,000 kms covering 27 countries in over 80 days on a motorcycle, which started last March. It took a long and arduous journey from Europe to India to create awareness about the dying soil and increasing desertification.

The journey of Save Soil has crossed halfway. In the last 50 days, Sadhguru has focused on the saving the soil campaign, and travelled through Europe, parts of Central Asia as well as the Middle East. Sadhguru came to Nashik travelling through extremely dangerous conditions including snow, sandstorms, rain and sub zero temperatures. He met political leaders, soil experts, citizens and media personnel from each country and pointed out the need to address the issue of soil erosion.

While interacting with Nashikites, Sadhguru said, “Soil is our heritage, do your best to preserve it. The main objective of the Save the Soil campaign is to prevent soil erosion. All countries need to formulate policies to save soil. The right policies need to be formulated today. People do not understand the importance of soil. About 74 nations have signed the Save the Soil Campaign”.

He expressed that there is a need to conserve the organic matter in the soil. Soil is not our property; it is the heritage of our generation. It is also a responsibility to pass on this legacy to the next generation. Considering the different types of soil conditions and different contexts of cultural and economic traditions, it is necessary to find out the details of how to deal with the problem of soil erosion.

On the practical triad, he said, we need to make farmers ambitious to achieve a minimum threshold of 3 to 6 per cent organic matter with attractive incentives to save fertile land. Incentives will create competition. They will have to be implemented for many years. The program has to be implemented in stages.

The first stage should be the the stage of motivation, followed by encouragement and finally the third stage of showing its benefits with some merit. He further said, identify the serious problem of soil in time is not a matter of religion, philosophy, faith and superstition. It is a step towards human welfare, for future generations. Everyone from ordinary citizens to the government is expected to participate in it.