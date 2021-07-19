A promise of a pleasant Nashik-Pune journey

NASHIK: Under the leadership of Union Highways and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, road construction has been accelerated across the country and highways are being constructed at many places. Now Nashik-Pune Highway bypass road has also been constructed. The Narayangaon bypass passing through Narayangaon will make the journey from Nashik to Pune more smoother and pleasant, informed by Union Minister Gadkari on Twitter.

Work on Khed to Sinnar bypass road at Narayangaon began in 2016. But the work on the bypass road, which is about five kilometers long and 60 meters wide, was stalled in 2018 due to the land acquisition. Now the work on this bypass road has been completed. It will now be easy to reach Nashik and Mumbai directly from Pune. Also, there will be a big relief for commuters from frequent traffic jams on Pune-Nashik highway.