A prayer to the Goddess Lakshmi

NASHIK: Along with Lakshmi Pujan and Narak Chaturdashi - Diwali, the festival of lights, and one of the most auspicious and biggest festivals celebrated by Hindus and almost all communities, is being celebrated today. The houses are decked up in the lights of diyas, lantern, fairy lights, and the people’s faces are filled with happiness and glee.

The main highlight of celebrating Diwali is inviting prosperity and joyousness to the homes of common people. Nashikites are geared up for Lakshmi puja on muhurat, in many parts of the country. Lakshmi is the goddess of wealth and the puja is done to invite prosperity, wealth, and goodwill into the homes.

The municipal administration has made special arrangements for waste management at various places in the city. Garbage and waste will be picked up in two sessions. The cleaning will be done regularly in the morning and till 10:00 p.m. late at night. On the eve of Deepavali, markets were decked up with colourful marigold and shevanti flowers and were traded around Rs. 50/hundred quantity and Rs. 30/250gm respectively. There was a much demand for firecrackers, especially from children.

The auspicious time for Lakshmi Puja is 1 hour 56 minutes from 6:09 pm to 8:04 pm. Therefore, Lakshmi Pujan will be performed at home in the evening at the same time the Festival of Lights will be celebrated. Earlier, Abhyang Snan as part of Narak Chaturdarshi will held at 6:41 am muhurat timing in the morning, i.e. before sunrise.

On Diwali, houses are decorated very beautifully in the light of diyas. Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha, Goddess Saraswati, Kuber, and Kali Maa are mainly worshiped on the evening of Diwali. It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi had appeared during the churning of the ocean on the day of Kartik Amavasya and went on a tour of the earth on the night of Diwali. Lakshmi Puja has a special significance during the Pradosh period on the evening of Diwali. It is said that on the evening of Diwali, where there is special cleanliness and worship, Mother Lakshmi becomes her abode forever.

Meanwhile, some senior citizens along with environmentalist Jagbir Singh have appealed to the citizens to be aware that air and noise pollution will not increase while enjoying Diwali so that the health of the people is not affected while maintaining the balance of the environment.

They have appealed to the people to celebrate Diwali in an environmentally friendly manner. They advised people to refrain from bursting crackers that can be harmful to public health as well as animals.

Puja timing and muhurat

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious time to conduct Lakshmi Puja at homes, offices or shops will begin at 6:09 pm and it will end at 8:04 p.m. Meanwhile, the duration of the puja will be 1 hour 56 minutes. Furthermore, the Amavasya Tithi on Diwali (4 November) will commence at 6:03 am and end at 2:44 am on 5 November.