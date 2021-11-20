A new beginning of social change

NASHIK: The Social Welfare Department has taken an important decision to change the caste-based names of roads, hamlets, and settlements across the state and give names related to great personalities and democratic values. This decision marks the beginning of social change. In this connection, immediate and effective implementation has been done in the Nashik division, and names of more than 500 caste-based roads, hamlets, and settlements have been changed, informed Divisional Commissioner Radhakrishna Game.

A meeting of the committee on departmental vigilance and control, changing the caste-based names of villages, hamlets, and roads in the state of Maharashtra to new names and protection of the rights of third genders and welfare board and other related issues were reviewed through the virtual system in the committee room of the divisional commissioner’s office yesterday.

District Collector Suraj Mandhare, District Collector Dr. Rajendra Bhosale, District Collector Dilip Jagdale from Dhule, District Collector Abhijit Raut from Jalgaon, District Collector Mahesh Patil from Nandurbar, ZP Chief Executive Officer Lina Bansod were present online.

Divisional Commissioner Game further said that under the scheme of development of settlements of Scheduled Castes and Neo-Buddhists in the state, division, district as well as Gram Panchayats, the names of many villages, settlements, and roads in rural areas including urban areas are caste-based. To enhance national unity, the Social Welfare Department has decided to change the caste-based names and give them names that are related to great personalities and democratic values. Accordingly, various committees have been constituted from the local level to the state level.

In the Nashik division, 19 names have been changed in urban areas of Nashik district, and 324 names have been changed in rural areas of Nashik district. (11 in Dhule district, 75 in Nandurbar district, 28 in Jalgaon district, and 68 in Ahmednagar district.)

To complete the process of changing the names through the Municipal Corporations in the urban areas of the division as soon as possible, the Divisional Commissioner instructed the concerned officers to hold a meeting with the Municipal Commissioners.

Review of the vigilance committee

Divisional Commissioner Game reviewed the crimes committed under the Prevention of SC/ST Atrocities Act, 1989. Details of crimes committed during the last three months under this Act were reviewed district-wise. In that connection, all the agencies must be vigilant about the financial assistance given to the victims of the atrocities and the measures being taken in this regard. Game said.

Vaccination of 340 third genders

For welfare and protection of the rights of the third genders, a board has been set up at the divisional level. The working of this welfare board was also reviewed. There are a total of 600 third genders in the Nashik division out of which 340 persons have been vaccinated.

343 name changes in Nashik district

