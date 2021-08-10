A milestone in India’s freedom struggle: Bhujbal

NASHIK: On August 9, 1942, the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi had roared the Quit India movement. On the same day Gandhiji’s mantra ‘Karenge Ya Marenge’ was in the breath of thousands of youth in the country. Citizens from all over the country had joined the movement. This agitation became the main direction of the India’s freedom struggle, stated Minister of State for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection and District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal.

He was speaking on the occasion of August Kranti Din program organized by Freedom Fighters Association, Hutatma Foundation, Nashik at Hutatma Smarak, Nashik to mark the 79th anniversary of the Quit India movement. The movement is a major milestone in the history of India’s struggle for independence from the British rule.

On the occasion, Guardian Minister Bhujbal paid tributes to all the freedom fighters at Hutatma Smarak, who had participated in the freedom struggle under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi. Former Minister Shobha Bachhav, freedom fighter Uttam Tambe, corporator Vatsala Khaire, Ranjan Thakre, Sharad Aher, Vijay Raut along with office bearers and freedom fighters were present on the occasion.

Bhujbal said, ‘August Kranti Din’ was the new dawn of freedom struggle. Gandhiji had appealed that this movement should be done through non-violence. Gandhiji also appealed to the citizens of the country to become a leader, not an activist. This is considered to be the last ‘do or die’ fight in the freedom struggle. Gandhiji declared Quit India movement for independence from the British rule.