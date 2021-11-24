A literary feast for audience from Nov 27

NASHIK: The 94th All India Marathi Sahitya Sammelan (Literary Convention) to be held in Nashik is to be presided over by Dr. Jayant Naralikar. For the first time in the history of the convention, a science writer has been elected president.

As a result, a seminar on science literature has been organised jointly by the Lions Club of Nashik Corporate, COEP Alumni Association, and Sammelan Organising Committee. A seminar on “Science Literature in Marathi: Tradition, Social Context, and Significance” is organised on Saturday, November 27 at 6:00 p.m.

Former Vice Chancellor of Nanded-based Swami Ramananda Teerth Marathwada University, Dr. Pandit Vidyasagar, Acting President of Marathi Vigyan Parishad A P Deshpande, and Professor of Physics at Pune University Dr. Sanjay Dhole will be present as speakers. The programme, to be hosted by Dr. Girish Pimpale will be held at Mahakavi Kalidas Kalamandir, Shalimar.

Also, on Sunday, on November 28, the birth centenaries of poet Shantabai Shelke and Vasant Bapat, a series of musical songs and poems will be held. A pre-convention poetry festival will be held on November 30 at 6:00 p.m. under the aegis of poet Ashok Naigaonkar with the participation of poets from Nashik.

Poet Arun Mhatre will host the event. These events will also be held at Mahakavi Kalidas Kalamandir. The organisers have appealed to the citizens to attend the event in large numbers.