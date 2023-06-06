A journal of teenager

Aarohi Suryakumar

As soon as the school bell rings and holidays commence, every child stepping onto the threshold of teenage has varied plans to make a use of their off days. Many of them spend quality time with their friends and family during this time, or by simply lazing away. There are many ways to spend holidays as a teen in a more productive way.

Volunteering at NGOs and libraries is a great way to curb your boredom and give back to your community. Interning at companies and different office spaces help enhancing your holiday at the same time teach more about the hands on work that happen in your desired fields. For teens that are in search for a change in routine and a sense of adventure travelling to different places is a good option. It brings you out of your comforts and brings awareness about the world.

Learning a new skill helps you earn a sense of achievement and self confidence, so pick up the guitar you left by your bed this summer. Reading is the best way to spend your holidays by, not only does it entertain you but also builds patience and vocabulary. Even though your google translate does a great job at breaking barriers with your international friends, learning a new language keeps our brain active and can be put to use in times of need or when you want to simply flex your linguistics.