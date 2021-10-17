A heritage in ruins

The Mukteshwar Temple in Sinnar is a very good example of Hemadpanthi Architectural temple design. From the 10th to 14th century, Sinnar was under the rule of Yadava dynasty and had a religious significance at that time, says a survey conducted by the department of archaeology. The temple is now in ruins and has been abandoned.

The temple is very significantly related to famous Gondeshwar temple in Sinnar. The temple is not as big as Godeshwar, nor it has Panchayatana structure (when the main shrine is surrounded by four subsidiary shrines). The origin of the name are the Sanskrit words meaning ‘five’ and ‘containing’. The relation between both the temples is that, both are constructed with Hemadpanthi architecture.

The Hemadpanthi temple architecture came into existence in Yadava period and flourished during its regime. The temple architecture of Hemadpanthi got its name from ‘Hemadri’, the minister of Yadavas who promoted this type of architecture. He also suggested changes in the style of architecture, accoding to the archaeological report.

Both the Mukteshwar and Gondeshwar are very close from each other and it also makes it clear that both the temples have connection with each other as per the survey of the archaeology department. The temple is well built with Sabha Mandapa, Antarala and Garbh Griha. One has to cross 40 meters of steps to enter into Sabha Mandapa.

The Sabha Mandapa is of 4.00 x 3.25 meters, Antarala is 1.25 x 2.50 meters and Garbha Griha is of 1.80 x 1.90 meters, as per the survey. The parts of Sabah Mandapa’s roof and Antarala is ruined. The Sabha Mandapa and Antarala are now without the roof and top structure. The Grabha Griha have Konade (a small box type place carved to put a lamp temple to protect it from wind) on both the sides.

The outer walls of the Garbha Griha are beautified with various symmetrical designs especially the top. The designs are important as they help in judging the exact time period and of any monument. The symmetrical designs are signature designs of Yadava period. The designs in Mukteshwar temple are in seven layers with symmetric and natural designs of flowers.

The temple is built in late Yadava dynasty period as per the designs, says the report. The arrangement of stones on one on one with skills and knowledge so that no stone will fall is a unique feature in the Hemadpanthi style of architecture and no use of any kind of cement or binder is also unique in this architecture. The reports says that if we can conserve the temple as it is now, it will be enough to protect our heritage.