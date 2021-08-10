A helping hand to flood-affected

NASHIK: The women wing of the National Congress Party has sent new clothes, sarees, clothes for women and children to the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee office, Tilak Bhavan, Dadar, Mumbai for the flood-affected people in Maharashtra. On the occasion, Congress party women wing chief Vatsala Khaire said that many families have been devastated by this natural calamity.

It has become difficult for the people in the flood-hit areas to survive. This is a small help to flood-affected families. All office-bearers of the women wing of the party in all districts of the state will send the aid to Tilak Bhavan, Mumbai. It will then send to the flood-hit areas. Corporator Asha Tadvi, Aruna Aher, Charushila Shirode and other women office bearers took efforts in collecting the aid.