A helping hand for flood victims

NASHIK: After MIDC regional officer Nitin Gavali appealed for help to the flood victims in Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur, Sindhudurg, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Chiplun, industrialists in the district including Satpur and Ambad have provided assistance. AIMA office-bearers have also taken initiative for this. A first truck carrying the aid has left for Mahad. President of Youth Foundation Amol Patil and his team went to Dhalkathi, Kharvali, Vadavalli, Shirgaon and Kolgaon villages in Mahad taluka to help the flood victims and distributed medicines.

500 blankets, 2,000 water bottles, 12,000 biscuit packets, 5,000 surgical masks etc. were distributed. Chhava Krantiveer Sena’s founder president Karan Gaikar and his colleagues went to the floodaffected areas of Kolhapur including Halondi, Shiroli, Rui and Chandur and handed over groceries. MNS corporator Salim Sheikh has donated 500 blankets and essential items and a month’s honorarium for the flood victims. MNS women’s wing chief Aarti Khiradkar and vice president Sachin Sinha have also handed over 100 blankets and other relief material.