A healthy berry on your plate

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Hello everyone! Strawberry here to make your health better. You might have heard of me several times, haven’t you? Well, I come in many forms ranging from shakes to cakes providing the right amount of sweetness every time. However, I have had a long history before I met your guys. </p>.<p>The Europeans first discovered me in 1588. Later, North Americans came up with a better version of me in terms of size, flavour, and beauty in the 1700s. In India, Lord Auckland planted the first modern strawberries during his governor-general period of 1836-42. In 1857, farmers in Punjab started cultivating me. Did you guys know that I have some cool facts associated with me? I am the only berry to have the seeds outside rather than inside. My ancestors hail from a rose family and not from a berry family. I have a special museum in Belgium dedicated to me where I am available in all forms. </p><p>Speaking of my health benefits, I might have a preventive effect against heart diseases due to the high polyphenol content in me. It is a plant compound really good for your body. I reduce the stroke risk, and my powerful antioxidants may work in reducing the risk of cancer. As I have high water content and fiber, I can help hydrate your body and maintain regular bowel movements. </p><p>I am a healthy berry choice for people with diabetes. However, you should consume me in moderation due to high potassium content, chances of pesticide residue, and sugar. Some botanists even call me a fake-fruit because I am a mixture of tiny individual fruit embedded to create a fleshy receptacle. This was my introduction to you guys. I would love to talk, but I have to go into a shake now; see you soon. </p><p><strong>Strawberries blooming in the district</strong></p><p>The Surgana tehsil, Borgaon, and Hathgaon of Dindori tehsil are known for the cultivation of strawberries. Farmers took inspiration from Mahabaleshwar’s farm and the cool temperature, suitable soil work as a bonus for the cultivation in these hilly areas. The tribals of the area who used to work as farm labourers also started producing this fruit on their own and this decision changed their life completely. </p><p>They earn Rs 500 to Rs 1000 per day and sell a box for Rs 30. The rate of one kg ranges from Rs 60 to Rs 80. Not only men but even women sell strawberries thus, giving a boost to women empowerment. All the people visiting Saputara or coming to Nashik from Gujarat are the main customers that buy this healthy fruit from them. They have been producing this fruit for the past 15 years. Their business gets affected during the monsoon season but flourishes otherwise.</p>